A vintage-style paisley printed bikini bottom with hues of tangerine, mint and lemon that's sure to stand out at the beach and against radiant, sun-kissed skin. Our Laia bottom features a flattering Brazilian cut butterfly shape at the back, the so called "empina-bumbum" to enhance your natural shape, tie-sides, and is decorated with coconut shell rings. Handmade in Ibiza The Laia bottom features our flattering Brazilian cut butterfly shape at the back, the so called "empina-bumbum" to enhance your natural shape Enhanced with our rose gold gecko charm at the back, coconut shell rings and Tanit engraved cord stoppers. Tie side straps Made with love in Ibiza Lotion, sunscreen, oil and chlorine can cause discoloration of this item; this is not a manufacturing defect Please follow care instructions to keep your swimwear in the best condition Material: 79% Nylon (recycled) 21% Elastane Lining: 83% Nylon (recycled) 17% Spandex Women's Artisanal Rose Paisley Print Bikini Tie-Side Bottom Laia Medium ELIN RITTER IBIZA