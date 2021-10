Created with elegance in mind, the Obsidian bodysuit is embellished with gold clasps and golden rings at every curve of the body. It has a plunging neckline, is high-cut at the hip, and features adjustable straps with double-sided satin to caress the back with sleek lines. This is a one-of-a-kind bodysuit, hand-crafted in signature Demery Jayne Collection lace. Hand wash and air dry. Women's Artisanal Rose Quartz Lace Intimate Bodysuit Large Demery Jayne International