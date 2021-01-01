Let this chic and elegant rain teardrops choker necklace be your new wardrobe staple. This gemstone necklace features five teardrop shaped discs spaced along a choker length chain, each one adorned with sparkling cz to add glitz and glam to any outfit. Rain and raindrops signify renewal, fertility and change. The meaning of the rain clouds was a magical symbol to promote good prospects in the future. Materials: 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct rosegold. Handset micro pave AAA grade cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Rose Gold Rain Teardrops Choker Necklace LATELITA