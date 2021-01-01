Genuine, strong, & dares to stand out. Led by both Pluto & Mars, Scorpio's leave a lasting impression wherever they go Our new Zodiac collection makes the perfect gift for yourself or those you love, crafted individually crafted in our studio in London. Handmade in our studio in London using ancient forging techniques and upcycled eco solid 9k gold Each piece of jewellery is designed and handmade in our studio in London. It is handmade, not machine made, so it will be perfectly imperfect. We believe in ethical, responsible and sustainable production and business practices. We only use solid 14k gold from the very finest and oldest metal suppliers in Hatton Garden, the centre of the jewellery district in London which is eco (re/upcycled) and fairtrade gold to prevent any harm from the environment and to ensure a fully traceable ethical supply chain. Each piece of jewellery will arrive in a beautifully branded box. Taking care of your jewellery Each piece of Lily Flo Jewellery is made of solid 14k gold, but it is not indestructible and needs to be treated with care. To keep your new jewellery beautiful, we suggest: Do not swim, sleep or bathe in your jewellery. Avoid perfumes, lotions or cosmetics and after each wear, gently wipe off make up or rinse it with some baby soap and dry it off gently but thoroughly. All metals naturally oxidise with the air, so to prevent it tarnishing, store it in the box or your jewellery box. Women's Artisanal Rose Gold Scorpio Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace Lily Flo Jewellery