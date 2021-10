Three graduated oval cut apple green peridot framed in a halo of 14 karat yellow or white gold are suspended from a delicate chain to form this dainty necklace. Perfect for layering or on its own for a subtle bit of sparkle. Gently clean with mild soap and water with a soft brush. Can be cleaned with an ultrasonic or steam cleaner as well. Women's Artisanal Rose Gold Three Stone Bezel Set Peridot Necklace Amy Holton Designs