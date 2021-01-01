Meet our new cut! When the sporty style meets with delicate lace and our original Yarrow pattern inspired by hand-drawn sketches of plants, it has to come out absolutely comfortable and super lovely bra. The underwear is slightly translucent - perfect for hot summer evenings. The materials from which we have prepared the top for you are very soft and light, and its sporty cut ensures a subtle lifting and support of the bust. Composition: 83% polyamide, 17% elastane. Care: wash with the gentle cycle in max 30 Celsius degrees. The top was designed and made in Poland. Women's Artisanal Rose Gold Yarrow Bra Top Large yown