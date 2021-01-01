It is a one piece swimwear featuring a ruffle decoration that flows on the Square Neck Line and the Princess Line of the chest. The ruffle detail, which covers the side of the armpit and shoulder, makes the arm-line look thinner. The combination of square neckline and point button creates a cute yet urban feel. Deep Green is seen in a more refined green color in the outdoors. The cutting covers half of the bottom, making the under hip line beautiful. There are padding holes where you can attach bra pads. Soft, medium sized pads are included. Swimming cap is not for sale. Swimsuits, due to their material, require special caution and care when wearing and washing. In order for the swimsuit to last long, please carefully read the precautions notice included in the package before wearing it. We do not compensate for any product damage caused by consumer negligence. The following cases are not eligible for exchange/refund, so please consider these when making a purchase decision. Small trifles, seams, wrinkles, asymmetry may occur inevitably in the hand-making process. There may be differences depending on the monitor circumstances. Women's Artisanal Green Ruffle One Piece Swimwear - Fairy Moment Deep Medium QUA VINO