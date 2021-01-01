Long sleeve ruffled dress with back opening and elastic waistband. Interior lining. NATURAL RHAPSODY Listen to the sound of the wild. Nature is calling you. Pastel hues of nature come alive in NOCTURNE's Natural Rhapsody Collection, a stylish answer to the calling of the wild side within. Animal prints highlight a return to nature as well as toned down shades of peach and green juxtaposed beautifully with black and white. With pieces you can mix and match at will, the collection is designed as a lesson in effortless sophistication. 100% Polyester Do Not Wash; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Dry Clean Only Do Not Bleach Women's Artisanal Green Ruffled Trim Mini Dress Medium NOCTURNE