Bearing the harmony of different shapes, this gold necklace uniquely reveals the nature-inspired approach of the Harmony women's jewelry collection. This product is designed with Runda's fine handcrafting with sustainable methods. Product details: 10K solid gold, spring ring closure, hypoallergenic, and nickel-free. 10K Gold We use 10k gold made from 100% pure and recycled gold so that we can protect both natural resources and workforce. Product Care Gently rub your jewellery with a damp microfiber cloth to prevent scratches. Women's Artisanal Gold Runda Plain 10K Minimalist Geometric Chain Pendant Necklace, 10K Dainty Pendant Necklace Runda Jewelry