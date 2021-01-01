Made in collaboration with Sami artisans who inhabit the Arctic Circle, this necklace features a hand-carved reindeer antler pyramid-shaped cabochon, which is dyed black with natural inks, polished and inlayed with silver wire to represent the night's sky. Reindeer antlers are shedded naturally and harvested once a year. You can see our Sami carver at work along with his beautiful herd of reindeer on our designer page - a true craftsman with over 40 years experience in shepherding and scrimshaw carving. We've worked closely together to create a modern twist on ancient Sami styles, and make something luxurious, beautiful and sustainably-sourced. Reindeer horn cabochon is set into a silver pendant and hangs from a thorn-shaped ring on a delicate curb chain. Handmade in our London studio from 100% recycled silver and comes beautifully packaged in recycled No 13 boxes. As this collection is inspired by an indigenous culture that is heavily affected by our actions on the planet, a percentage of the profits are donated to the National Wildlife Federation - a conservation group which unites individuals and businesses to protect wildlife, wild places, and the environment. All No 13 jewellery is made from recycled sterling silver or 18 carat gold plate on sterling silver. When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in. This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment. Avoid all contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up as these will affect the plating. To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth. Women's Artisanal Black Sami Pyramid Pendant Necklace No 13