Sports Bra featuring adjustable straps for a perfect fit. This sports bra is double lined using luxurious Lycra and features an open cross back design. Designed for sports, yoga, and fitness. All our activewear is made from high quality, incredibly soft, eco-friendly Lycra! Our Lycra is 50 UV/UPF protected and is produced using recycled industrial wastewater in the dyeing and printing process. All pieces should be washed separately in cold water with mild soap after use. Lie flat separately or hang to dry. Women's Artisanal Black Satya Sports Bra Large Passion Fruit Beachwear