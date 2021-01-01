Discover ethical luxury: cruelty-free, eco-certified, sumptuous 100% Bamboo 'Silk'. All the benefits and luxe quality of silk, but made from the Bamboo plant. Are you looking to elevate your look? There is nothing better on your skin than Bamboo. Kokoro's Bamboo 'Silk' is designed for offering you a taste of luxury for any occasion. Made with innovative Bamboo Silk fabric (made from 100% Bamboo), it combines the light, airy feeling of silk with the added benefits of bamboo. This cruelty-free 'Silk' is soft and light enough for sleepwear & loungewear, but sophisticated enough for ready to wear. This fabric is hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, & offers 60% UV protection. Handmade in Ireland. Wash at 30° Women's Artisanal White Silk Bamboo Sash Belt Large Kokoro Organics