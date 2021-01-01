Tailored cropped blouse made with hand silk-screened fabric. Wide puff sleeves and closure with small lined buttons on the cuffs and behind the neck. High-quality yellow silk with refined and exclusive tone on tone pattern. As a hand-printed fabric, each piece is unique, numbered, and in a limited edition of 4 items. Made in Italy 100% Silk. Hand printed with water-based colors. Hand wash and iron inside out or with an interposed cloth. Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange Silk Brina Blouse Large Georgia Herrera