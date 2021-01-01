French leavers lace carefully cut and styled as a semi sheer balcony cup, framed with solid satin in midnight black. Satin covered shoulder straps and 24k gold hardware complete this striking design. Please view the model images to appreciate the French gold leavers lace. Cool handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Satin; 100% Silk Lace; 58% Polyamide, 27% Viscose, 15% Metal Polyester Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris UK Atelier Women's Artisanal Black Silk Cleo Lace Cup Balcony Bra 30F Emma Harris