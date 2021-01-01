Someone once said, "Life isn't perfect but your swimsuit can be". And this black one-piece zip swimsuit from Antoninias is close to perfection. This beautiful one-piece swimwear is designed in a flattering high-leg shape, you'll feel even more body confident on your holiday with it. Featuring halterneck tie fastening, cut-out detailing with a decorative golden chain, a golden buckle and zip that could be closed or opened up. The bottom part is adjustable with a string fastening ending with golden cord ends. Handmade ethically and sustainably in Slovenia. Composition: Recycled luxe lycra 78% ECONYL® Regenerated Nylon, 22% Elastane COMPOSITION: RECYCLED LUXE LYCRA 78% ECONYL® Regenerated Nylon, 22% Elastane Silky soft compression fabric for excellent recovery power and muscular compression CARE: Hand wash or machine wash cold in a laundry bag Wash with like colors Hang to dry in the shade Women's Artisanal Black Silk Cynosure One-Piece Swimsuit In Small ANTONINIAS