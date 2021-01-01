Hit pause for a few moments, unwind yourself completely and free your mind of any worry. This ethically made Dolce Vita Silk Dress brings a whole lot of softness, comfort and recklessness, with a relaxed fit that enhances your effortless elegancy and highlights your natural gracefulness. Simply because you are poetry in motion. It is made of 100% pure silk with low carbon footprint and free of any harmful pollutants, which is high quality fabrics for long lasting clothes. High-end details is in the front & the back for a versatile garment that can be worn outside. Adjustable shoulder-straps ensure a perfect fit. The buttons are Brand Customized ones. The diagonal cut allows fluidity of movements. To clean your silk products, please refer to the following tips and tricks: Gently hand wash the product at a low temperature (below 30℃), and keep it separate from other clothing. You may also have it dry cleaned. Use a specialized silk washing agent, and avoid using alkaline based detergent, disinfectants, soaps, washing powder, etc. Do not soak the product for a long time, and do not wring it dry. Lay it out to dry in a cool, well ventilated area that is not exposed to the sun. When ironing, keep the temperature below 120℃. Store the product in a cool and dry place, without leaving anything heavy on top of it. Keep it away from mothballs or any other products with chemicals. Women's Artisanal White Silk Dolce Vita Dress Medium NOT JUST PAJAMA