The Elsa silk jumpsuit is such a sleek and flattering choice for your day-to-day wardrobe and special occasions. A sleeveless design with a dramatic self-tie closure at the neckline. Featuring an accordion flounce on the waist and finish with intricate lace trim on each leg. Delicate silk tulle on the trousers. Concealed back zip and satin buttons on the centre back. Full of romanticism and feminine subtlety, this jumpsuit is delicate yet strong. Main Fabric: 100% Silk Lining: 100% Polyester Women's Artisanal White Silk Elsa Jumpsuit Large Fairy Tong