An easy breezy statement piece for your summer wardrobe. The Faye Dress is cut from a lightweight, stretchy modal and silk which follows the silhouette of your body. Featuring a v-shaped front and back neckline with short flattering sleeves. The ankle length with side slit on one leg creates an effortlessly sleek look. Pair with flats or sandals for everyday elegance or heels come evening. Model wears XS Wash cold at 30 degrees Line dry Cool iron Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Wash with similar colours Women's Artisanal White Silk Faye Midi Dress With Side Slit Large GUARDI