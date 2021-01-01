Drop shoulder oversized shirt from a silky-feel modal fabric. Front button line fastening and fake pockets. This season Tomcsanyi draws its reminiscent yet minimalist inspiration from Budapest's Metro 3 line, known for an undoubtedly inherent nostalgic feeling. This garment was made in a sustainable production. It took 6 hours for one seamstress to make it. 73% modal, 27% polyester Machine wash in 30°C Do not tumble dry, iron it if needed. Women's Artisanal Grey Silk Felszab Charcoal Oversized Shirt Medium Tomcsanyi