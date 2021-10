Handmade silk versatile crop top with adjustable straps. Made to be worn on or off the shoulders. Our silks are made in a small family owned factory, using non-ado and non-formaldehyde dyes. The water is reused and recycled by a dual filtration system to help preserve the environment as much as possible. Hand wash in cold water, hang-dry or dry cleaners only. Women's Artisanal Silk Béyu - Flower Top- Print Small BÉYU