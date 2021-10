Purple Handmade Knit Top is always on trend. The top has wavy ruffles and look very feminine and stylish. You can wear it for a day and night time and it always looks amazing. Perfect combination with Pink Handmade Sweater and Pink Handmade Knit Skirt. Composition: 35% viscose, 30% silk, 35% polyamide Handmade knitting Hand cold wash or dry cleaning Made in Ukraine Model is wearing size S Women's Artisanal Purple Silk Handmade Knit Top Medium ANDREEVA