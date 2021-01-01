Silk maxi-scarf Harvest reflects my love of flowers, the awakening nature, and the warm rays of the spring sun. The scarf is inspired by the preservation of flowers in herbariums. Let's celebrate women and love with a maxi-scarf full of colorful flowers that embrace the whole body. Maxi-scarf is very generous in size (135x135 cm), you can use it as a pareo, tangled as a top or over a dress, or around the neck like a long scarf. Quality printed in Italy, handmade in my studio in Bohemia. 100% silk habotai Care: To preserve the beauty of your silk, I suggest storing it flat and untied. Avoid contact with rain, water and other chemicals, and entrust it to a professional dry cleaner when Women's Artisanal Silk Harvest Maxi-Scarf Andrea Vytlacilova