If you love second a skin feel, light and super stretchy leggings, this one is for you. From our Silk Stretch range, this stylish legging displays a shimmery finish in sapphire blue bringing a wet glow to it. It ensures full coverage while keeping it light and comfortable. Ideal for yoga, regular workout, running, pilates and general casual wear.Info: LEVEL OF COMPRESSION: COMP2 (CHECK LEGGING GUIDE) PREMIUM FABRIC: Top Quality Brazilian Lycra TECH MATERIAL: Fast Dry - Breathability - UV Protection SPF 50+ ULTRA STRETCH FIT: Enough thickness to hold shaping features. Not See-through HIGH-WAIST DESIGN: Designed with high-rise, wide waistband for tummy control to keep you hugged in and shape silhouette 65%Polyamide 25%Polyester 10%Elastane True to size Care: Machine wash cold with like colors, do not bleach. Hang or lay flat to dry, do not tumble dry. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. Women's Artisanal Blue Silk High-Waist Leggings Glossy Small Rhaika London