Jade Bra features particular cuts of satin which follow each other cups to wings, combined with tulle. Jade also has a soft cup with an underwire. Suitable and comfortable for also undergarments. Double - the satin silk part touches the skin with an ultra-soft feeling. Off white lace strip detail in the inner part and outer layer having a pad in cups. On the wings, two-way stretch fabric used for ultimate comfort and fit. Materials: tulle; 78% Polyamide, 22% Elastane satin; 94% Silk, 6% Lycra CARE: HAND WASH ONLY. DO NOT USE CHLORINE-BASED BLEACH. AVOID SPIN DRY. SQUEEZE OFF EXCESS WATER OR DELICATE SPIN. HANG TO DRY. DO NOT IRON. ARTICLES WHICH ARE SUITABLE FOR DRY CLEANING IN PERCHLOROETHYLENE. Type: Bra Color: Moss Green & White Details: Underwire Women's Artisanal Green Silk Jade Bra Medium seliarichwood