A neck tie and delicate pleating elevate a timeless silhouette. Crafted in a lustrous mulberry silk, this blouse is both classic and comfortable. Main material: 97% silk 3% elastane Made in Belarus from upcycled material Dry cleaning is the best way to extend the life of your silk blouse. Hand wash in cold water, using a gentle detergent. Gently and slowly swish the garment then rinse with cold water. Remove excess water by rolling the garment in a towel and gently pressing to absorb lingering moisture, wringing will damage its delicate fibers. Ensure the garment keeps its shape by laying flat or hanging to dry. Use a steamer to get out creases in your silk or simply iron inside-out on low heat, putting a cloth between the silk and the iron. Treat your clothes with love and care and they will serve you well for years to come, providing a solution to fast fashion fads and their harmful effects on our planet. Women's Artisanal Green Silk Lena Neck-Tie Blouse Medium Gaâla