Long loose cut shape dress made by slik & viscose delicate textile. Leather belt in the set with the dress Embroidery tape at the top of the dress. Hidden zipper at the back. The textile composition. Main:70%silk - 30% viscose, Lining: delicate viscose blend textile. The length of the dress from the waist to all sizes is 110 cm at the front and 115 cm at the back. Model's height: 176cm, size 36 EU Delicate hand wash or dry clean Women's Artisanal Silk Long -Blend Animal Print Dress XXS Angelika Jozefczyk