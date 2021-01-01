Is it a party dress or a work dress? For a weekend in the Hamptons or a co-working space on a Tuesday? Running errands or running the meeting? The answer is…yes! Our Leopard Maxi Dress is one of the most diverse pieces we've ever made. And it's not short on exceptional details, with its pin-tucked bodice, sleek v-neckline, French seams, and ample side pockets. It's so easy you can slip it on right over your head (no need for a zipper) and instantly look put together. This dress is made from a beautiful crepe de chine that not only looks luxurious, but also travels well and drapes like a dream. Made in Melbourne, Australia. 100% Silk Crepe de Chine Dry Clean or hand wash in cold water with delicate detergent Women's Artisanal Silk Maxi Dress In Leopard XS Lindsay Nicholas New York