When elegant and ethereal meet, you'll find our Maxi Dress in White Silk. Whether for a beach holiday, a romantic night out, or even the modern wedding, this dress will have you covered. Made from a mid-weight silk-satin, we've considered every detail for this dress. It boasts a pin-tucked bodice, French seams, a flattering v-neck and deep side pockets (because who doesn't love a dress with pockets!). Simply slip it on right over your head (no need for a zipper) and you're good to go. The sumptuous fabric will make you feel bathed in luxury, while giving you incredible comfort. Daring, sophisticated and modern. Just like you. Made in Melbourne, Australia 100% Silk Satin Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal White Silk Maxi Dress Medium Lindsay Nicholas New York