Turn heads and eyes with this super comfortable silk jumpsuit. This flare jumpsuit has an in-seam concealed back zip, pockets on both sides and a detachable belt if you want a more fitted look. Machine wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF with short spin cycle Do not use bleach Iron at a maximum of 150ºC/302ºF Dry clean Do not tumble dry Made in Turkey Women's Artisanal Black Silk Nalè - Wide Leg Palazzo Jumpsuit XXXL NALÈ