High Wasted Ophelia trousers are stunning printed style with a draped front. These silk satin trousers have one side pocket and are fastened with hooks on the front. These tapered trousers have 2 zips on the trouser hems for easy fit. This gorgeous print is inspired by the stormy weather. Material: 100% Silk satin Washing: Dry clean Women's Artisanal Silk Ophelia Trousers In Print XS Tramp In Disguise