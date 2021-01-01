Let's start here…this fabric is divine. We've done several pieces in it and they are all best sellers. We think of leopard as the "new neutral" as it really goes with everything. The leopard is 100% silk crepe-de-Chine, which makes it luxurious and incredibly comfortable, and surprisingly very durable and wrinkle resistant. Marry this with the peplum style (flat front/peplum back) that works well with tailored trousers, jeans, a pencil skirt or our palazzo pants, and you've got a top that will spend very little time in your closet. Care: Dry Clean Fabric: 100% Silk Crepe-de-Chine Women's Artisanal Brown Silk Peplum Top Large Lindsay Nicholas New York