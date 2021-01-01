Poetry is defined as "an expression of feelings given intensity by a distinctive style and rhythm" and that might sum up our Black Silk Poet Blouse, as well. We've got the distinctive style down to a tee with a voluminous sleeve tapering in to a thick, three button cuff (at just the right length so it doesn't get in your way), French seams, and a four button placket that allows you to stay buttoned up in a crew neck, or unbuttoned to create a more casual mood. And our rhythm on this Poet Blouse comes from the sumptuous 100% silk satin that moves and drapes beautifully, all with an easy fit. This is anything but your basic black blouse; it's poetry in motion. Made in Melbourne, Australia 100% Silk Satin Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal White Silk Poet Blouse In Small Lindsay Nicholas New York