This eye-catching balcony bra features gently padded silk lower cups surmounted by French Leavers lace. The cups are lined with silk, and three theatrical pleats fit around the bust. The cradle and shoulder straps are also in delicious blackberry silk satin, whilst the rest of the underband has contrasting panels of black sheer mesh to echo the matching briefs & thong's design. The carefully hand-cut lace placements are highlighted by delicate topstitching, and the hardware is plated in 24 ct gold. Cool Handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Silk satin; 100% silk Lace; - 45% VISCOSE / 33%POLYAMIDE /22% COTTON Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris UK Atelier Women's Artisanal Black Silk Renee Balcony Bra 30DD Emma Harris