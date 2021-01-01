Step into this lullaby inspired silk pajama and let the music guide you. Remember how everything feels better when a song is played along? With its therapeutic silk material and Musical Notes pattern, this set will allow you to rise and shine with inspiration. This two-piece set including a long-sleeved silk shirt and silk pajama pants is made of 90% Organic Mulberry Silk with low carbon footprint and free of any harmful pollutants & 10% Spandex Pure for a stretch fabric and less wrinkles, with original printed design. To clean your silk products, please refer to the following tips and tricks: · Gently hand wash the product at a low temperature (below 30℃), and keep it separate from other clothing. You may also have it dry cleaned. · Use a specialized silk washing agent, and avoid using alkaline based detergent, disinfectants, soaps, washing powder, etc. · Do not soak the product for a long time, and do not wring it dry. Lay it out to dry in a cool, well ventilated area that is not exposed to the sun. · When ironing, keep the temperature below 120℃. · Store the product in a cool and dry place, without leaving anything heavy on top of it. Keep it away from mothballs or any other products with chemicals. Women's Artisanal White Silk Resort Alto - Pajama Set Large NOT JUST PAJAMA