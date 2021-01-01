A versatile two-pieces set that can be worn in many situations but which impression remains unchanged: comfort, minimalism and sophistication, to be yours. It is made of 100% Organic Pure Mulberry Silk with low carbon footprint and free of any harmful pollutants. This long-lasting and versatile garment comes with two-pieces, including a silk slip top and silk shorts. Delicate Slip top is embellished with buttons and adjustable shoulder straps. High waisted shorts with comfortable elastic waistband. To clean your silk products, please refer to the following tips and tricks: Gently hand wash the product at a low temperature (below 30℃), and keep it separate from other clothing. You may also have it dry cleaned. Use a specialized silk washing agent, and avoid using alkaline based detergent, disinfectants, soaps, washing powder, etc. Do not soak the product for a long time, and do not wring it dry. Lay it out to dry in a cool, well ventilated area that is not exposed to the sun. When ironing, keep the temperature below 120℃. Store the product in a cool and dry place, without leaving anything heavy on top of it. Keep it away from mothballs or any other products with chemicals. Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange/White Silk Resort Alto - Pajama Short Set Large NOT JUST PAJAMA