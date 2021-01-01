A stunning reversible silk and recycled polyester halter neck top, with gathered detail along the neckline to fit and suit any body shape. The fabric is exceptionally soft against the skin which has a luxurious feel to it. Style the top in two ways by tying the bow at the front or back. Wear on the print or plain style to create two different looks. Our Lawn Magic is inspired by the lockdown period. Isabel took an innovative interpretation of the word "zoom" and created this print from a "zoomed in" perspective of what she could see from her office window. Side 1: 100% Recycled Italian Polyester Side 2: 100% Silk Satin Made in UK Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal Navy Silk Reversible Sophie Top - Lawn Magic/ Small Isabel Manns