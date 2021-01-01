It is crafted from a soft touch vegan cupro-blend fabric which has been certified free from substances harmful to human ecology - that means harmless to people and, to a large extent, the environment too. This roll collar blouse has a high drapery collar, a unique cutaway rear neck and curved hem. It is an effortless style you can dress up or down. Try it tucked into a pencil skirt pairing with heels for a smart look or pair with fitted skinny jeans for a more casual ensemble that works for dinner dates. Finished with internal French seams. Composition: %70 Cupro %30 Viscose OEKO-Tex Certified Vegan Fabric Cupro is a very fine breathable and eco-friendly fabric with a very high thread count and is regarded as a vegan alternative to silk. It has moderate moisture wicking abilities which regulates the body temperature by effectively reducing clinging and transporting moisture away from the skin. Care: Care: Washable on a delicate cycle at 30°C- No Bleach- No Spin- No Tumble Dry- Cool Iron- Line Dry Professional Dry Clean Only Women's Artisanal White Silk Roll Collar Top With Cutaway Neck Small Femponiq London