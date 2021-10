The RUBY maxi dress has a flattering wrap shape with a plunging neckline and a delicately gathered puffed sleeves. Ethically Made in Britain using shimmery silk touch red fabric. The dress features a maxi tied wrap waist and a leg slit. Proudly design and made in Great Britain. 100% Polyester Dry clean or gentle hand wash Women's Artisanal Red Silk Ruby Vivid Puffed Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress Large Sarvin