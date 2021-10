The Seville dress is made from a silk touch fabric in a luxurious sheen. Featuring a plunged neckline with a maxi length skirt, thigh-high split and adjustable fine spaghetti straps. The back contains a short cocealed zipper closure. The thigh-high split is 5 cm longer than the model's dress. Luxury French seam finishes 100 % PES Glossy Luxe satin Bias slip dress Maxi length dress Medium weight woven Dry clean only Women's Artisanal Blue Silk Seville Satin Maxi Dress M/L ROSERRY