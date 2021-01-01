In the softest whisper weight silk georgette, the Sheer Circulate Shirt hasn't left out any details. Sitting relaxed, with a dropped shoulder line wrapping into and artful shirt sleeve and button front closure. The draping hem line flirts with an elegant silhouette and the fine tie belt allows for the shirt dress to be cinched for shaping or let loose for an oversized look. Unlock endless styling options with this piece. Opt to style open as a sheer jacket for easy event dressing, or wear with buttons down the back and pair with a fitted tunic, a tailored pant and a boot for an effortless daytime winter look Care: Cold gentle hand wash Cool iron on wrong side Dry cleanable Women's Artisanal Grey Silk Sheer Circulate Shirt - Slate Medium taylor