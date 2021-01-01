You may have a closet full of black dresses, but you don't have a dress like the Peony Shirt Dress. It's sophisticated and playful; elegant and powerful. The 100% silk crepe-de-Chine fabric feels amazing next to your skin and the black and white base also boasts splashes of purple and just a hint of sea-foam green. And of course it has pockets, because we've yet to meet a woman who doesn't love a dress with pockets, and a small shoulder pad to give it the perfect structure. It's as good for a day of Zoom meetings (so light and comfortable, and very wrinkle resistant) as it is for dinner out with those friends you've been missing. Dry Clean Fabric: 100% Silk Satin Women's Artisanal Black Silk Shirt Dress XS Lindsay Nicholas New York