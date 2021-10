This fully padded bra features overlaid lace and is finished with a centre bow. Sweeping curved slings encase the upper cups and continue to the shoulder straps: an elegant design which lifts and separates the bust. Cool handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Satin; 93% Silk 7% Elastane Lace; 100% Nylon Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris Atelier, Derbyshire, England Women's Artisanal Navy Silk Signature Balcony Bra 36B Emma Harris