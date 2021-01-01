This soft cupped non-wired bra is structured and cup sized to give a more precise fit and a little more support than regular bralettes. Its upper cups in delicate-looking lace sit into curved silk satin lower cups. The shoulder straps are silk covered and it is finished with a handmade bow Cool handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Satin; 93% Silk 7% Elastane Lace; 100% Nylon Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris Atelier, Derbyshire, England Women's Artisanal Navy Silk Signature Soft Bra 34D Emma Harris