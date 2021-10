The SIMA dress has a fitted knee-length hourglass silhouette shape with a scooping round neckline and back. Ethically Made in Britain using a shimmery black velvet and golden polka dot details. The dress is fully lined and features a black and gold glitter subtle polka dot design. Proudly design and made in Great Britain. Silk Blend Jersey Dry clean or gentle hand wash Women's Artisanal Black Silk Sima Polka Dot Scoop Neckline Stretchy Midi Dress Small Sarvin