The short skirt is elegant yet fresh and just lovely. The skirt is made in our lovely silky woven viscose with two folds at front, and is equipped with soft white lining for comfort, an invisible zipper at back and neat invisible pockets at the side seams. The skirt is just above knee length. Print will vary. The skirt is made in our lovely silky woven viscose with three skirts on top of each other, equipped with innerlinging for best comfort and invisible invisible zipper at back. Hand wash or machine wash at 30 degrees. Women's Artisanal Black Silk Skirt Short Sicily Medium maxjenny!