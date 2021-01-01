The Soleil Top is a loose short sleeve crop top with deep v-neckline and drawstring hem. The Mulberry Silk fabric has no stretch or elasticity. This textile is woven by hand in India using 100% mulberry silk. All of our pieces are originally designed and made sustainably in a small workshop in Indonesia. Pair the Soleil Top with our Highland Pants. Dry clean or hand wash on cold Mild detergent Do not tumble dry or wring the garment Hang dry only Iron inside out All Stain products are handmade. As such, there may be variation in size, color, thickness. Take care of your garments and they can last you a very long time. Women's Artisanal Green Silk Soleil Top - Emerald Large Stain