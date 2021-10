Sonisay is a silk blouse cut in a symmetrical deep V with an integrated cotton krama bandeau that is smocked to allow for stretch and comfort. The front shows just a peak of skin and the krama details appear on the front, back and sides. The side slit allows Sonisay to fall naturally on the hips. handwash in cold water, air dry. iron on medium heat. no tumble dry. Women's Artisanal Black Silk Sonisay Handwoven Top XS GOOD KRAMA - Circular Fashion