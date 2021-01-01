Harping back to the 70's, this floor sweeping silhouette in a striking floral print on 100% Silk Crepe, captures the essence of an era where attitude and romance were an idyllic pair. Inspired by re-worked vintage gowns, The Sally sits on the natural waistline and boasts details such as a ruffle hemline and fully button through faux shell buttons. At FéRí we see beauty in the rawness of a natural material such as our beautiful natural Silk Crepe. To keep our promise and guarantee authenticity, a very small quantity of The Sally has been made and is available in one colour only. THE DETAILS Hand-Painted print Retro floral Print High Waisted Faux Shell buttons Floor Sweeping Ruffle detail Retro Silhouette Vintage Details 100 % Silk Crepe is a natural fibre. Wear-Care-Mend-Lend Cotton Lining To preserve the quality of your FéRí piece and our environment, do not wash DRY CLEAN ONLY if necessary Ethically Made in India Women's Artisanal Blue Silk The Sally Skirt XS FéRí