Delicate and feminine at first glance, the Utopia maxi dress is cut from a delicate silk-blend fabric that embodies the spirit of summertime. It has a wrap silhouette defined by adjustable ties at the waist, a plunging V neckline and floating pleated short sleeves. A seriously playful dress with a floaty feminine silhouette. Style to suit you and your summer mood. Material: 75% cotton, 25% silk; lining: 100% viscose. Dry cleaning recommended. Long ties around the waist. Lined. Fits true to size, take your normal size. For measurements, please refer to the size guide. Non-stretchy fabric. This item is made with love and care in Bucharest. Women's Artisanal Silk Utopia -Blend Maxi Wrap Dress With Pleated Sleeves XS DALB