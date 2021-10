Wool blend black coat. Raglan sleeves and an upright collar. Two patch pockets in the front. Fastens in the front with 4 buttons. Loose fit. Our model is 176cm and is wearing size 36/S. Accessories are not included. 50%wool-50%acryl. Dry clean. Mild detergent. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Black Silk Wool Blend Coat Small Conquista